AUTHORITIES: Woman charged after weapons violation investigation

Authorities have arrested a 50-year-old woman in Brandon, South Dakota on a felony abuse charge for lacking proper child care and for keeping an environment injurious to the child’s welfare.

On December 25, authorities in Lyon County and Sioux County in Iowa received two reports of drive-by shootings at separate residences.

The suspects, 50-year-old Artis Kattenburg and a juvenile male, were interviewed by authorities. It was determined that the juvenile was responsible for the shootings. Authorities say the two may have had a falling out, possibly at the church in Rock Valley, Iowa, which prompted the targeting of the two houses.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the suspects’ residence located on the 1400 block of Lakota Avenue in Brandon.

Authorities say they found up to 80 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammo, tactical vests, suppressors, and optical sights in the residence. Authorities also say the basement was fortified and stockpiled with food and water.

Authorities say the questioning of Kattenburg’s mental stability came from comments made during the interview.

Kattenburg was charged with felony child abuse.



Authorities say additional charges and charges for the juvenile may still be coming.

The Lyon County Sheriff, Sioux County Sheriff, Minnehaha County Sheriff, Brandon Police Department, Sioux Falls Police Department, ATF, FBI, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation all assisted in the investigation.



