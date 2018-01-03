AG REPORT: Iowa Renewable Fuel Summit on Jan. 30

The impact biofuels has on the state's economy will be part of the focus of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' speech during the 2018 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit later this month.

This year's summit will take place at the Meadows Conference Center in Altoona, Iowa, on January 30.

Registration is required for the free summit.

The last day to preregister is January 26.

You can register for the event at the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association's website.