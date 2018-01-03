PHOTOS: Sundogs - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

PHOTOS: Sundogs

Posted:
Courtesy: Lexi Blakeley - Photo taken in Sioux Rapids, Iowa Courtesy: Lexi Blakeley - Photo taken in Sioux Rapids, Iowa
(NWS) -

The National Weather Service says sundogs are colored spots of light that develop due to the refraction of light through ice crystals.

They are located approximately 22 degrees either left, right, or both, from the sun, depending on where the ice crystals are present.

The colors usually go from red closest to the sun, out to blue on the outside of the sundog. Sundogs are also known as mock suns or parhelia, which means "with the sun".

Thank you for all the great photos! 

