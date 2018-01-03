Manafort sues Mueller, Justice Department over Russia probe - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Manafort sues Mueller, Justice Department over Russia probe

Posted:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.
   
Paul Manafort alleges in the lawsuit that Mueller exceeded his authority by investigating him for conduct that was not related to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
   
Manafort was indicted in October and has pleaded not guilty.
   
The suit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington.
   
Manafort's lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment, and a spokesman for Mueller's office declined to comment.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.