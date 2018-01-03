Okoboji School District voters will consider $25-million school bond in April

For the third time in three years, residents of the Okoboji Community School District will vote to build a new, stand-alone middle school, and make much needed repairs to the elementary and high schools.

The proposed 25-million dollar bond would also help resurface the high school football field.

The current middle school, in Arnolds Park, is just not big enough, and according to an enrollment and demographic study the school is expected to add 125 students to the district over the next 5 years. Plus, the study was completed before the announcement that GrapeTree Medical Staffing and Safeco would add several new jobs to the area.

Okoboji Superintendent Todd Abrahamson says the last two votes, which were rejected by voters in April of 2015, and September of that same year, were known as a PPEL, or Physical Plant and Equipment Levy.

The bond voters will consider on April 3rd is different. "To be more transparent, they felt that the bond would be better, more open with communication, because with a bond the ballot language is very specific with how you will use the dollars," said Todd Abrahamson, Superintendent.

If the bond issue passes, ground could be broken for the middle school in the fall of 2018. Work could be complete in 18 to 24 months.

It's possible the old middle school building could be sold, and the district could use that money and pay down the bond.