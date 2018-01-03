Musketeers take winning streak into long road trip

On December 9, the Musketeers had lost six of seven games and had the worst record in the USHL. Since then, Sioux City has won five in a row to move from eighth place to sixth place. It's a small step, but a sign that the team has turned their season around.

During the five game winning streak, Sioux City has only given up six goals. The Muskies are still last in the league in goals scored with 52, but are also in the top half of the league in goals allowed.

Sioux City has become the gritty, tough team that head coach Luke Strand wants.

"As young players go in this league, they've got to find a way to score and often times it's not pretty," said Strand. "It's going to earn that puck around the cage and more second effort has occurred for sure I think our 'D' has done a nice job of getting pucks through."

"We work hard down low, getting greasy goals," said left wing Sampo Ranta. "It's been good. We just have to keep going, shooting the puck and go for the open areas and find the space."

The Musketeers play their next eight games on the road. They won't be back home again until January 26. But Sioux City is 4-4 in road games, and have a losing record at the Tyson Events Center, so getting on the bus is not a problem.

"I don't think it's that bad at all," said right win Samuel Salonen. "I actually like to play on the road. I play better there. I don't know why but I just like to play away."

"It's going to be hard and tough for sure when we drive with the bus, like seven hours and then play," said left wing Martin Pospisil. "For sure it's much better to play at home."

The Muskies play Tri-City in Kearney, Nebraska, on Friday and in Lincoln on Saturday.