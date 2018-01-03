Wind Chill Advisory for eastern Siouxland tonight - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Wind Chill Advisory for eastern Siouxland tonight

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

**Wind Chill Advisory for eastern Siouxland from 9 pm Wednesday through 10 am Thursday**

After a little better warming for us yesterday, the colder weather moved in today behind a cold front leaving highs in the single digits east of Sioux City.  

We're in for yet another cold night with lows in the double digits below zero east of Sioux City with slightly warmer conditions to the west.  

Tomorrow will stay well below average as well as a lot of clouds move in and we could even see a few flurries fly.  

I think the clouds are going to stay around on Friday with highs only getting into the low teens.  

A little better warming moves in on Saturday as with a mix of sun and clouds highs could get up to around 20.  

Saturday night and Sunday will give us a slight chance of a light rain and snow mix but it's not looking like anything heavy at this point.  

Sunday could be the warmest of the days to come as highs get into the low 30s.  

Then next week starts to slowly cool down again with highs in the 20s on Monday and Tuesday and maybe going back down into the teens by Wednesday.

