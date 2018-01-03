Dakota Farm Show underway in Vermillion

Members of the ag community are once again flocking to Vermillion, South Dakota, for the area's premiere ag event.

Vermillion is hosting the annual Dakota Farm Show from today through January 5, inside of the Dakota-Dome, on the campus of the University of South Dakota.

The farm show showcases more than 290 exhibitors with more than one-thousand ag products from across the Midwest.

The three-day show also includes a number of seminars on a wide range of topics.

A full list of vendors and seminar speakers can be found on the farm show's website.

