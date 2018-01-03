Sun dogs captured by Siouxlanders

Many Siouxlanders were treated to a unique site in the sky.

Sun dogs formed today which is an atmospheric phenomenon where bright spots, or fake suns, form on each side of the sun.

The cold weather helped these sun dogs form as ice crystals in the sky take the sunlight and reflect and refract it in such a way that the bright spots form.

In fact, you can see almost an entire halo around the sun in many of the pictures KTIV received.

While sun dogs can happen any time of the year, they do occur more often in the winter when more of those ice crystals are in the sky.