Pender, NE opens doors to $7.1-million community center

People in Pender, Nebraska are celebrating the opening of the new Pender Community Center.

This $7.1 million dollar building takes up an entire block of Main Street in Pender. It's a project that has been in the works since 2010. Nearly eight years later, the doors are finally open.

There are spaces to benefit all ages including a new educational children's center. Thursday morning, it will open it's doors for kids anywhere from 6 weeks to age 5.

That's not the only benefit this new center will have on the community. There is an Anytime Fitness for people to work out and a basketball court with a track to walk around. There's even a room for local Veterans to come and visit.

The Village of Pender main offices will also be making the move into the new community center.

