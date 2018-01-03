Pender, NE opens doors to $7.1-million community center - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Pender, NE opens doors to $7.1-million community center

Posted:
PENDER, NE (KTIV) -

People in Pender, Nebraska are celebrating the opening of the new Pender Community Center.

This $7.1 million dollar building takes up an entire block of Main Street in Pender. It's a project that has been in the works since 2010. Nearly eight years later, the doors are finally open. 

There are spaces to benefit all ages including a new educational children's center. Thursday morning, it will open it's doors for kids anywhere from 6 weeks to age 5. 

That's not the only benefit this new center will have on the community. There is an Anytime Fitness for people to work out and a basketball court with a track to walk around. There's even a room for local Veterans to come and visit. 

The Village of Pender main offices will also be making the move into the new community center. 
 

