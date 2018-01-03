South Sioux City Police shave Movember beards

Members of the South Sioux City Policeman Association have been spending some time together over the last two months for a good cause.

They paid for the right to grow a beard in November and December.

The money they raised was matched by the policeman's union.

Together they raised 14-hundred dollars for the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

After the check presentation, it was time to trim two-months worth of facial hair.

"It's worth the money that we pay and it's awful nice to give the Cancer Society that much money to help those that have helped us. We've had, like I said, two of our own that have battled cancer and it brings it home. It means a lot to us," says Chief Ed Mahon, South Sioux City Police Dept.

"Donations like this make a huge difference. They help us pay for things that aren't covered by insurance. Like wigs, and hats, and scarves, screening programs, patient assistant funds, transportation cards. So fund raising dollars make a big difference for our patients," says Tracy Feathers, Director of Marketing and Fund Development at June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

Mahon says paying the money to grow a beard was kind of like wearing jeans to school, or work, on Fridays.

It was something they enjoyed for the 2 months, but Mahon is glad they can't wear beards all year long.

Based on the money raised, and the laughs in the room, officers would like to do the fundraiser again next year.