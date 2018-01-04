No winner after Powerball drawing

There was no winner in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The current estimated jackpot has now grown to more than half a billion dollars.

The size of the jackpot jumped to an estimated $550 million from the $460 million prize heading into Wednesday's drawing.

The winning numbers were 2, 18, 37, 39, and 42, with a Powerball number of 12.

The competing Mega-Millions game also has a climbing jackpot of $418 million.

This week was the first time on record that both lottery games offered prizes of $400 million or more at the same time.