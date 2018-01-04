Spud spill forces I-80 closure in south-central Nebraska

GILTNER, Neb. (AP) -
Authorities say a load of potatoes that spilled across the roadway forced closure of eastbound Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska.
The Nebraska State Patrol says a semitrailer driver veered onto the interstate shoulder to avoid another vehicle a little before noon Wednesday. But the semi soon struck the underside of an overpass around 2 miles (3 kilometers) east of the Giltner exit. The trailer separated from the tractor and spilled the spuds.
A piece of heavy equipment was brought in to remove the potatoes, and the patrol says the lanes reopened about 4 p.m.
The truck driver wasn't injured.