Spilled spuds forces I-80 closure in south-central Nebraska

Courtesy: Nebraska State Patrol Courtesy: Nebraska State Patrol
GILTNER, Neb. (AP) -

Authorities say a load of potatoes that spilled across the roadway forced closure of eastbound Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a semitrailer driver veered onto the interstate shoulder to avoid another vehicle a little before noon Wednesday. But the semi soon struck the underside of an overpass around 2 miles east of the Giltner exit. The trailer separated from the tractor and spilled the spuds.

A piece of heavy equipment was brought in to remove the potatoes, and the patrol says the lanes reopened about 4 p.m.

The truck driver wasn't injured. 

