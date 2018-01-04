Could chocolate go extinct by 2050? - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Could chocolate go extinct by 2050?

Posted:
(CNN) -

Chocolate could become a thing of the past, and it's all due to climate change.

Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are predicting that cacao plants are likely to go extinct as early as 2050.

The plants, which are used to make chocolate and cocoa powder, primarily call the rainforests of West Africa home.

But scientists say higher temperatures caused by climate change will make it nearly impossible for cacao plants to be cultivated.

But before you start hoarding candy, help may be on the way.

Candy giant Mars is teaming up with the University of California-Berkeley to modify the DNA of cacao plants.

That could allow the plants to be able to survive rising temperatures.

