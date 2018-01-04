Nebraska farmland owners who rent their property out to a vetera - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska farmland owners who rent their property out to a veteran could get a bigger tax credit

Nebraska farmland owners who rent their property out to a veteran could get a bigger tax credit under a bill introduced in the Legislature
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Nebraska farmland owners who rent their property out to a veteran could get a bigger tax credit under a bill introduced in the Legislature.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue introduced legislation Wednesday that would expand the state's beginning farmer tax credit program. The current program allows a 10 percent tax credit on cash rent or a 15 percent credit on the value of a share crop for property owners who rent to a beginning farmer.

Blood's bill would expand the incentive to 11 percent and 16 percent respectively if the property is rented to a beginning farmer who is also a veteran.

Blood represents a veteran-heavy district near Offutt Air Force Base. The measure has won support from the Center for Rural Affairs, a farm and small town advocacy group.

