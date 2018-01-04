White House bans all personal devices for staff and guests in the West Wing

White House staffers and guests will no longer be allowed to use their personal cell phones.

In a statement released Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, "The security and integrity of the technology systems at the White House is a top priority for the Trump administration."

The new policy is scheduled to go into effect beginning next week.

White House staff will be allowed to conduct business on their government issued devices.

According to Bloomberg News, the White House had been weighing the move as early as last November, amid anger from President Trump about leaks to the media.