Alta resident's furnace breaks down during record low temperatures

A home appliance going out is always an inconvenience, but your home's furnace going out this time of year could be dangerous.

An Alta, Iowa resident had his furnace go out on Tuesday and he cannot receive the part to repair the furnace until Friday.

Within 24 hours of the furnace going out, the temperature in the home dropped to a mere 40 degrees.

Nathan Garlow the homeowner tells us that he has had to relocate due to the extreme temperatures.

"You don't really have the option to stay at home anymore, you basically have to put your life at home on hold and either find a relative to stay with or a hotel to stay with, " said Nathan Garlow, Homeowner.

While Garlow is staying with a relative, freezing pipes have been a major concern as he has noticed some air in the pipes, but continues to run his water to avoid the freezing pipes.

The temperatures in the house have remained below 40 degrees, even with attempts to warm the main level using the oven.