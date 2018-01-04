Spotty flurries possible throughout the afternoon

A cold front gave us another resurgence in the chill across the KTIV Viewing Area but we're going to start moderating the closer we get to this weekend. Highs look to stay much below average this afternoon with temps topping out toward 10° under mainly cloudy skies. A front to our west will be the culprit with a few flurries possible as well. Clouds look to stay rather thick into the weekend as this front just kind of stalls to our west. Southerly flow will begin to amplify giving us highs in the 20s by Saturday and highs above freezing by Sunday.

A system looks to move in Sunday but precipitation looks to stay to our south or to the north keeping Siouxland mainly dry. This then drags in cooler air as we progress through next week as another cooling trend develops. Temperatures look to dip back into the 20s by Wednesday and falling into the teens by Thursday. We look to remain rather dry and quiet through much of next week as well with our next chance of snow not arriving until next Thursday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer