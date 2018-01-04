Person of interest in Loofe disappearance now in federal custody - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Person of interest in Loofe disappearance now in federal custody

(WOWT) -

One of the two people named as persons of interest in the investigation of Sydney Loofe's disappearance is now in the custody of federal authorities.

Aubrey Trail was being held in Saline County and is now in the custody of US Marshals.

A spokesperson for the US Marshals Service says they don't disclose any personal information, location held, court scheduling, transportation details or other information aside from verifying that an inmate is in federal custody.

Bailey Boswell was also detained as a person of interest in the Loofe case and Boswell remains in the Saline County jail.

Sydney Loofe, a Neligh-native went missing from Lincoln on November 16. Her body was found on December 5 in rural Clay County.

