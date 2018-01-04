New law in Oregon allows residents to pump their own gas

A new law took effect in Oregon this week, allowing residents in rural counties to pump their own gas.

It's a change from the state's decades-long history of having attendants pump gas for drivers.

Gas station retailers in counties with populations of less than 40,000 are now allowed to have self-service pumps.

The law is designed to help people in rural areas access fuel from unmanned stations, especially late at night.

Some gas attendants don't seem to mind the self-service pumps, saying it makes their jobs easier, while others fear the new law may bring an end to their paychecks.

Dakota Browning, a gas attendant said, "Probably a little easier now cause you can say go right ahead!"



Victor Alvarado, a gas attendant said, "If you have the customers do it you're not going to have a job."

Besides Oregon, New Jersey is the only state that prohibits pumping your own fuel.



