New Iowa girls basketball rankings released - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

New Iowa girls basketball rankings released

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
See the first Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings of 2018 as compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. See the first Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings of 2018 as compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

2018 Sixth Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Class 1A
    School     Record     LW
1     Springville     9-2     1
2     Central Decatur     10-0     2
3     North Mahaska     10-0     3
4     Newell-Fonda     9-0     5
5     West Hancock     9-1     6
6     Kingsley-Pierson     9-1     7
7     Janesville     8-0     8
8     AGWSR     9-0     9
9     Exira-EHK     7-1     4
10     Dunkerton     7-1     10
11     Montezuma     9-2     12
12     Bishop Garrigan     8-2     11
13     Kee     9-1     13
14     Seymour     10-0     14
15     Westwood     8-2     15
Dropped Out: None

Class 2A
    School     Record     LW
1     North Linn     12-0     1
2     Treynor     8-0     2
3     Western Christian     7-0     3
4     Logan-Magnolia     8-1     4
5     West Sioux     9-0     5
6     Panorama     11-1     6
7     Cascade     9-2     7
8     Mediapolis     9-0     9
9     Iowa City Regina     7-3     10
10     Bellevue     9-3     8
11     Grundy Center     8-1     11
12     North Union     10-0     13
13     Dike-New Hartford.     8-2     12
14     Maquoketa Valley     11-2     14
15     Sumner-Fredericksburg     8-1     15
Dropped Out: None

Class 3A
    School     Record     LW
1     Sioux Center     9-0     1
2     Crestwood     10-0     2
3     Clear Lake     8-1     3
4     Cherokee     8-0     4
5     Osage     9-0     5
6     Nevada     8-1     6
7     North Polk     9-1     8
8     Roland-Story     8-2     9
9     Davenport Assumption     6-4     10
10     Kuemper Catholic     7-2     7
11     Camanche     7-3     11
12     Forest City     7-2     12
13     Red Oak     5-1     13
14     Central Lee     10-0     14
15     South Central Calhoun     11-0     NR
Dropped Out: West Marshall (15)

Class 4A
    School     Record     LW
1     Marion     9-0     1
2     Lewis Central     9-0     2
3     Grinnell     9-0     3
4     North Scott     8-2     4
5     Mason City     5-5     7
6     Center Point-Urbana     9-2     5
7     Boone     9-1     8
8     Denison-Schleswig     6-2     9
9     Le Mars     7-2     6
10     Western Dubuque     6-2     10
11     Cedar Rapids Xavier     6-4     11
12     Pella     6-3     12
13     Fairfield     7-2     13
14     Sergeant Bluff-Luton     6-3     14
15     Sioux City Bishop Heelan     6-3     15
Dropped Out: None

Class 5A
    School     Record     LW
1     Iowa City High     9-0     1
2     Cedar Falls     8-1     2
3     Iowa City West     7-2     3
4     Pleasant Valley     8-0     4
5     Ankeny Centennial     8-2     6
6     Dowling Catholic     9-1     7
7     Johnston     9-1     5
8     Waukee     9-0     8
9     Indianola     7-2     10
10     Southeast Polk     8-2     9
11     West Des Moines Valley     5-4     11
12     Cedar Rapids Prairie     5-4     13
13     Bettendorf     8-2     12
14     Cedar Rapids Washington     6-3     14
15     Ankeny     6-4     15
Dropped Out: None

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.