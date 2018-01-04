New Iowa girls basketball rankings released

See the first Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings of 2018 as compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
2018 Sixth Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Springville 9-2 1
2 Central Decatur 10-0 2
3 North Mahaska 10-0 3
4 Newell-Fonda 9-0 5
5 West Hancock 9-1 6
6 Kingsley-Pierson 9-1 7
7 Janesville 8-0 8
8 AGWSR 9-0 9
9 Exira-EHK 7-1 4
10 Dunkerton 7-1 10
11 Montezuma 9-2 12
12 Bishop Garrigan 8-2 11
13 Kee 9-1 13
14 Seymour 10-0 14
15 Westwood 8-2 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 North Linn 12-0 1
2 Treynor 8-0 2
3 Western Christian 7-0 3
4 Logan-Magnolia 8-1 4
5 West Sioux 9-0 5
6 Panorama 11-1 6
7 Cascade 9-2 7
8 Mediapolis 9-0 9
9 Iowa City Regina 7-3 10
10 Bellevue 9-3 8
11 Grundy Center 8-1 11
12 North Union 10-0 13
13 Dike-New Hartford. 8-2 12
14 Maquoketa Valley 11-2 14
15 Sumner-Fredericksburg 8-1 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Sioux Center 9-0 1
2 Crestwood 10-0 2
3 Clear Lake 8-1 3
4 Cherokee 8-0 4
5 Osage 9-0 5
6 Nevada 8-1 6
7 North Polk 9-1 8
8 Roland-Story 8-2 9
9 Davenport Assumption 6-4 10
10 Kuemper Catholic 7-2 7
11 Camanche 7-3 11
12 Forest City 7-2 12
13 Red Oak 5-1 13
14 Central Lee 10-0 14
15 South Central Calhoun 11-0 NR
Dropped Out: West Marshall (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Marion 9-0 1
2 Lewis Central 9-0 2
3 Grinnell 9-0 3
4 North Scott 8-2 4
5 Mason City 5-5 7
6 Center Point-Urbana 9-2 5
7 Boone 9-1 8
8 Denison-Schleswig 6-2 9
9 Le Mars 7-2 6
10 Western Dubuque 6-2 10
11 Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-4 11
12 Pella 6-3 12
13 Fairfield 7-2 13
14 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-3 14
15 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 6-3 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 9-0 1
2 Cedar Falls 8-1 2
3 Iowa City West 7-2 3
4 Pleasant Valley 8-0 4
5 Ankeny Centennial 8-2 6
6 Dowling Catholic 9-1 7
7 Johnston 9-1 5
8 Waukee 9-0 8
9 Indianola 7-2 10
10 Southeast Polk 8-2 9
11 West Des Moines Valley 5-4 11
12 Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-4 13
13 Bettendorf 8-2 12
14 Cedar Rapids Washington 6-3 14
15 Ankeny 6-4 15
Dropped Out: None