Hawkeye wrestlers put top freshman recruit into lineup

Iowa's Spencer Lee was considered to be the top recruit in the country last year.

The Hawkeye wrestling team won the prestigious Midlands tournament championship, crowning five champions. Now, Iowa will field an even stronger lineup.

Freshman Spencer Lee will not redshirt and will wrestle for Iowa at 125 pounds. Lee competed unattached at the Midlands and was 3-0 in the UNI Open in early December. Lee was considered the top high school prospect in the country coming out of high school, and is already a two-time junior world champion.

Experts say this makes the 4th-ranked Hawkeyes a real contender for the NCAA title. Lee is the first true freshman to ever earn a spot in head coach's Tom Brands starting lineup.

"He represents our program the way we want our young guys to represent our program," said Brands. "He reminds me of me, socially, not in wrestling. He would have whipped my tail when I was his age."

"I mean, this seemed like the best time," said Lee. "We don't want to wait. There's no point in waiting. Might as well go out there and get some matches in."

Keep in mind, Tom Brands was a 3-time NCAA champ at Iowa, so that's high praise. Iowa will host Michigan State on Friday night.