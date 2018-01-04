PATROL: Live grenade found in Snyder, NE

The Nebraska State Patrol said the patrol's bomb squad disposed of a live grenade in Snyder Wednesday.

The patrol said the grenade was found in a truck that had been recently purchased.

The new owner found the grenade when cleaning out the truck and alerted authorities with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

The scene was secured and the sheriff's office called the NSP bomb squad to dispose of the grenade.

NSP Hazardous Device Technicians determined the grenade was live and safely removed it from the truck.

The technicians used counter charges to destroy it in an empty field.

“This is a great reminder for anyone who comes across anything resembling a grenade or an explosive device to call 911,” said Lt. Jim DeFreece, NSP Hazardous Device Coordinator. “We’ve had people find them when cleaning out storage areas, garages, or in this case a vehicle. The safest thing to do is to avoid touching the device and call the authorities.”