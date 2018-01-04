Fire officials advise precaution for portable heater use in homes

After a mild fall, freezing winter temperatures hit Siouxland hard.

The Siouxland area has already seen record lows since the start of the new year, getting as cold as -29 degrees in Sioux City.

When you escape the cold and step back inside to the warmth of your own home...you may find that you could use a little more heat.

"People are trying to heat their homes and they're trying to find any way that they can to heat them," said SCFD Capt. Tom Standish.

One of those ways are space heaters. They're compact, portable, and best of all...warm.

"We've actually had to go to the warehouse on a couple of occasions and pick up some more because we can't keep enough of them in stock," said Chuck Littsen, Bomgaars Asst. Manager.

They may keep you cozy during the cold winter months, but, if you're not careful, they can be deadly.

"Heating fires are the number two reason why we have house fires," said Standish.

There is a list of things to be cautious of when operating a space heater, but first, you need to know which electric burner to choose when browsing the shelves.

"You should find something that has been tested by a testing laboratory such as UL Testing," said Standish. "They should have an automatic shutoff, so if they get tipped over, they're going to shutoff."

Once you've braved the bone-chilling temps long enough and you're ready to fire up your space heater, there are some precautions fire officials say you should take:

-Plug the device directly into a wall outlet. An extension cord or power strip may not be able to the high voltage.

-Replace damaged cords and loose wall outlets before plugging in.

-Shut the heater off when you leave the room or go to bed.

-Lastly, never let anything flammable to be within three feet of the heater, including clothes, curtains, even yourself.

"They can be very dangerous," said Standish.

Stay warm, stay comfortable, most of all...stay safe.

"Use your common sense guys and just be safe," said Littsen.