Cold for another day before improvements begin

Cold weather ruled most of Siouxland with highs only in the single digits and teens for central and eastern Siouxland with a few 20s out west.

Clouds hung in the longest in eastern Siouxland with some flurries falling in that direction.

Any flurries will quickly move to the east tonight with lows dipping a little below zero for most of us.

Tomorrow will stay chilly yet again with highs again in the single digits east of Sioux City and trying to creep a little above 10 to the west.

Better warming should start to move in over the weekend with highs near 20 on Saturday and low to mid 30s a possibility on Sunday.

We'll have quite a few clouds over the weekend but at this point it's looking like we'll stay mostly dry.

Those 30s will actually have the chance of sticking around into next week with highs in the low 30s predicted from Monday through Wednesday.

Things may change after that as a system could spread some snow into the area from Wednesday night through Thursday as colder air will move in as well.