Influenza cases on the rise in Siouxland

The flu has arrived in Siouxland.

The Centers for Disease Control says both Nebraska and South Dakota have widespread cases of the Flu.

In Iowa, it's considered regional... for now.

"It's just the way it's worked out this year. I think it's more just the moment in time as opposed to a real trend that we're seeing. So, I would expect our numbers to be right in line with our neighboring states anytime now," says Tyler Brock with Siouxland District Health Department.

Officials say area hospitals are seeing a rise in Influenza A in particular.

They do say that there are several strains of it making its rounds.

"It's a nasty strain this year. We're seeing a lot of it the last week or so. We've actually had an increase in the positive testing rate by 50% the last week," says Kristen Beal, and infection preventionist with UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's.

Officials say it's not quite peak flu season, and the worst is yet to come.

"It's still early. We just got into January. Usually, peak flu season is January, February, March. So, we're still just starting to get into the hot flu season," says Brock.

But, there are few things you can do to help prevent the flu.

"It's still not too late. I mean, being vaccinated is the number one thing you can do to prevent yourself from getting influenza and I absolutely believe that's helping us this year," says Brock.

And, if you feel symptoms of the flu coming on, an infection preventionist has a few recommendations.

"You should stay home and away from other people unless you're going out to seek medical care. You should call your family doctor if you're not having heavy breathing or some of those severe symptoms that would trigger you to go to the emergency room," says Beal.