Suspect in NW Iowa drive-by shootings charged with terrorism

Authorities have released new details about a Brandon, South Dakota, woman, and son, accused of shooting at two northwest Iowa homes.

Police discovered both victims went to the same church, in Rock Valley, Iowa, and had recently had contact with 50-year-old suspect Artis Kattenberg. Iowa authorities contacted Brandon Police, who discovered a bunker and nearly 80 guns in the woman's home in Brandon. "We don't have a lot of shootings in in Lyon or Sioux counties, so when one happens in Lyon county and a few days later, another happens in Sioux County, it's well worth a call and sharing notes to say 'something's different. Something's going on. We need to figure out what it is.', said Stewart Vander Stoep, Lyon County, IA Sheriff.

Police believe Kattenberg's 16-year-old son did the shooting. He's in custody in South Dakota.

Artis Kattenberg is facing child abuse charges in South Dakota, and terrorism charges in Iowa.

It appears all of the guns found in the home were purchased legally.