Water pipes break in extreme cold, damage Larchwood, IA casino, resort

The Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort, in Larchwood, Iowa, had an unwelcome waterfall in the hotel right before the New Year.

KIWA Radio, in Sheldon, reports Grand Falls General Manager Sharon Haselhoff says the extreme cold led to pipes breaking.

Haselhoff says water poured down from the third floor, and damaged 18 rooms, the spa and a meeting room. She says the water not only drenched drywall and furnishings, it also left an unpleasant odor.

Haselhoff says they have started ripping out the drywall on the third floor. They'll work their way down to make repairs. She is not sure how long the repairs will take.