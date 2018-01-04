Dakota Farm Show celebrating 35th year

The Dakota Farm Show is celebrating its 35th year.



The event, which kicked off Wednesday, is again being held at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion.



Farmers from around the Midwest come to see the new technology on display.



There are also opportunities to buy products and make connections there.



One businessman says that's what makes the event special.



"It's a great way to grow your business. That's why we come here every year. It's very cost effective. I can meet more prospective customers in three days walking through here than in six months driving up and down the road." said Joe Schumacher, Schumacher Enterprises Owner.



The last day of the Farm Show is Friday.



It will be open from 9 AM to 4 PM.