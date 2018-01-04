Sacred Heart in Spencer receives generous donation

A major donation is helping to make an important project in Spencer, Iowa, a reality.

A fundraising campaign to build a new early childhood center at Sacred Heart in Spencer has exceeded its goal thanks to a $200,000 gift. The center, in turn, will be named in honor of the family that made the donation.

Father William Schreiber of Sacred Heart says it will be known as the "Manzer Family Early Childhood Center".

The gift, along with $120,000 in funds from the Diocese of Sioux City, will go toward the project, along with $10,000 received from an anonymous donor which will be put toward technology for the center.

Plans call for the 6,100 square foot facility to be constructed adjacent to Sacred Heart Catholic School. It will include four classrooms for childcare and an expanded preschool.

In addition to the $330,000 for the early childhood center, church officials say over 350 families have provided $1.6 million in pledges and gifts for the "Together the Dream Continues" capital campaign, which had a goal of $1.9 million.

The campaign continues through December, 2019.