Some Iowans are calling on the governor and state legislature to raise the minimum wage.

18 states have seen an increase in wages during the New Year.

Meanwhile, Iowans have waited longer than anyone in the country. Iowa's minimum wage was last raised in 2009... to $7.25 an hour.

Right now, five of Iowa's six neighboring states have increased their minimum wage. All neighbors, except Wisconsin, have opted to set their wage higher.

The nonprofit group, Progress Iowa, hopes to set the new minimum at $12