Siouxland woman fighting the fight of her life

Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports there are four new influenza-related deaths.More >>
Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports there are four new influenza-related deaths.More >>
The flu has arrived in Siouxland.More >>
The flu has arrived in Siouxland.More >>
Back in 2001, Deb Campbell was diagnosed with non-hodgkin's lymphoma.More >>
Back in 2001, Deb Campbell was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.More >>
It might look pretty falling down, but snow is a health hazard many people underestimate due to shoveling being far more strenuous than many forms of exercise.More >>
It might look pretty falling down, but snow is a health hazard many people underestimate due to shoveling being far more strenuous than many forms of exercise.More >>
Many people are trying to be healthier around this time of year, so it is important to know the different health benefits of cooking oils and which are the best for you.More >>
Many people are trying to be healthier around this time of year, so it is important to know the different health benefits of cooking oils and which are the best for you.More >>
With these activities using courts, and mats, brings another list of possible injuries.More >>
With these activities using courts, and mats, brings another list of possible injuries.More >>
If you or someone you may know obsessively plays video games, you might be diagnosed with a new mental disorder.More >>
If you or someone you may know obsessively plays video games, you might be diagnosed with a new mental disorder.More >>
If you're a calorie-conscious wine lover, you've probably stumbled upon "skinny" wines.More >>
If you're a calorie-conscious wine lover, you've probably stumbled upon "skinny" wines.More >>
Nia exercise has been around for quite some time and is unique in that it allows you to move to your own body's comfort level.More >>
Nia exercise has been around for quite some time and is unique in that it allows you to move to your own body's comfort level.More >>
Police say a vehicle that was stolen early this morning with a four-year-old child inside has been recovered and the child is unharmed.More >>
Police say a vehicle that was stolen early this morning with a four-year-old child inside has been recovered and the child is unharmed.More >>