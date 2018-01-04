Siouxland woman fighting the fight of her life

Back in 2001, Deb Campbell was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Campbell fought the disease and it came back.

She went through radiation and chemotherapy and is now cancer free.

Last Spring, while at a routine check-up in Sioux City, Campbell felt a lot of pressure in her chest.

After many tests, doctors discovered she had heart failure.

Campbell was sent to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Doctors there said Deb needed to be transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona to get the care she needed.

Deb, and her husband, Bob, had some issues with their insurance company paying for the transfer.

On December 19th, doctors said they would continue to appeal insurance, but Deb needed to go to Phoenix, in spite of the high costs.

"They flew her to Phoenix, and to this day, Bob and Deb don't know who is paying for that $38,000 flight," said Mary Kate Dreckman, Deb's Sister-In-Law. "Will insurance come through? Is this coming out of their pocket? Or is Mayo going to pick up part of this? We still don't know."

"She [Deb] says, I'm not used to allowing people to help me," adds Dreckman. "Because I do the helping. And then I said, 'well then you're going to learn a very valuable lesson now."

The flight is just one, of many bills the Cambells have to worry about.

To help out, a benefit supper and silent auction for Deb and Bob Campbell will be Saturday, Jan. 6, from 4 to 8 p.m.

It will be held at the All Saints Parish-St. Joseph church in Le Mars, Iowa.

In Phoenix, Deb is currently waiting to get on the list for a heart transplant.