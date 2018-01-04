Buckeyes keep Hawkeyes winless in Big 10 play

Iowa lost to Ohio State on Thursday, 92-81, to fall to 0-4 in the Big Ten.

Keita Bates-Diop scored 27 points with 13 rebounds, Jae'Sean Tate had 18 points and Ohio State cruised past Iowa 92-81 on Thursday night, its seventh win in its last eight games.

Kam Williams scored 13 points for the surging Buckeyes (12-4, 3-0 Big Ten), who also notched their sixth road win in their last eight tries at Iowa.

Ohio State jumped all over the Hawkeyes (9-8, 0-4) at the outset, grabbing a 17-point lead late in the first half. Iowa went on a 12-0 run to climb within five early in the second half, but the Buckeyes' lead was back up to 15 after a 10-0 run.

C.J. Jackson had 12 for Ohio State.

Tyler Cook scored 21 points with nine boards and Jordan Bohannon had 15 points with 10 assists to lead Iowa, which has dropped two straight.