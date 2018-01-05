Bishop Heelan High School students move into new classrooms

Update:

Students filed into the old Bishop Heelan High School this morning for the final time.



After getting an extra three days for winter break, students entered the old building to clean out their lockers before making the trek across Grandview Boulevard to their brand new $10 million dollar academic wing.



After settling in to to their new lockers and classrooms, students got the chance to take tours of the new building before holding their normally scheduled school day.



Bishop Heelan's principal Christian Bork says the move will improve education.



"The old building was built in 1949 and opened for the 1950 graduating class. It was built with 1949 and 1950 educational standards. This is built for 21st century learners. This is built for the modern era of education and it's a new facility that's ready to put forth another generation of leaders." said Christian Bork, Bishop Heelan Principal.



Staff and students say some new features at this building will help accomplish that goal.



"Instead of having to cross back and forth between facilities, now it's kind of conjoined. It's a new atmosphere, it's a new learning experience for me." said Ronny Vogt, Bishop Heelan student.



"Aesthetically much nicer, also offers break out rooms for students and much better presentation tools for our teachers." said Bork.



Some of those tools include new tablets, sound bars and big screen smart TV's that can be streamed between the students and teachers.

