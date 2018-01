Later Friday morning, students at Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City will walk the halls of their new school.

This morning students will empty out their lockers in the old building and walk across Douglas Street to their new home.

The academic classroom addition connects to the fine arts building, which opened three years ago.

The 55,000 square foot addition has science labs, learning centers and a media center.

School officials say the new academic addition will make for efficient, comfortable learning for students.