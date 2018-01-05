Stolen vehicle with 4-year-old inside recovered - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Stolen vehicle with 4-year-old inside recovered

Police say a vehicle that was stolen early Friday morning with a four-year-old child inside has been recovered and the child is unharmed.

Authorities said a sport utility vehicle was taken from the 400 block of Woodland Way, near Briar Cliff University, before six this morning.

Police say the SUV was was running with the child inside when someone stole it.

The owner called police and a short time later, the vehicle was found abandoned with the child inside.

Details are still being sorted out.

We don't know where the SUV was recovered, but it and the child are back home now, safe and sound.

