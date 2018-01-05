4 influenza-related deaths reported in Iowa

Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports there are four new influenza-related deaths.

The department said an elderly (81+ years of age) female and older adult (61 to 80 years of age) female in Southeast Iowa; an elderly female in Northeast Iowa; and an elderly male in Northwest Iowa died.

Officials said since October, a total of six deaths have been reported.

The average age of flu-related deaths is 86.

“These deaths are a sad reminder that influenza hits the very young, very old and those with weakened immune systems especially hard,” said State Epidemiologist and IDPH Medical Director, Dr. Patricia Quinlisk. “While it’s important that these individuals get the flu vaccine, it’s equally important that young and healthy Iowans be vaccinated so they don’t spread the flu to others who may be at higher risk.”



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends anyone over 6 months of age receive a flu vaccination.

Health officials said if you have not received a flu shot yet, it’s not too late. They recommend getting vaccinated now.

For more information about influenza, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/influenza/faq.