Sioux City man charged with robbing Kum & Go store at gunpoint

A Sioux City man is charged with robbing a local convenience store at gunpoint.

Twenty-eight-year-old Mark Everett is charged with 1st Degree Robbery and Felon in possession of a firearm.

Police were called to the Kum and Go store at 14th and Court shortly after midnight Friday.

Officers say the suspect threatened the clerk with a handgun and took and an undisclosed amount of money.

A K-9 officer caught a scent and followed it to a residence in the 900 block of 21st Street where officers found the stolen money and the handgun.

After further investigation, Everett was taken into custody.