Cleanup is underway along the East Coast as cities from the Carolinas to Canada dig out from the first major snowstorm of the new year.

The Massachusetts coastline is frozen solid, a scene out of the Arctic on the Atlantic.

An Arctic blast is blanketing the Northeast, Midwest, and much of the Deep South.

Forecasters say there will be no relief coming until early next week.

The storm is blamed for at least five deaths.

