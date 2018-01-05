Snowmobile crash claims life of Milford, IA man - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Snowmobile crash claims life of Milford, IA man

SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa (KUOO) -

A snowmobile crash in Clay County has claimed the life of a Milford, Iowa man.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Justin Stahly was operating a Polaris Assault snowmobile northbound on the Little Sioux River near Sioux Rapids shortly after 8:00 pm Thursday when he collided with a tree in the area of 4930 245th Avenue.

Stahly was treated on the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Webb Rescue and Sioux Rapids Fire and Rescue.

