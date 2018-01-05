2 men dead after Sioux Falls shooting

Police say two men are dead following a shooting in Sioux Falls

Officers were called to an apartment near Veterans Memorial Park after someone notified police about hearing gunshots around 5:30 a.m. Friday. Police found two men with gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Authorities say both men were in their 20's. They have not been identified. Two weapons were recovered from the scene.