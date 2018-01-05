2 men dead after Sioux Falls shooting - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

2 men dead after Sioux Falls shooting

Posted:
Police say two men are dead following a shooting in Sioux Falls Police say two men are dead following a shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

Police say two men are dead following a shooting in Sioux Falls.

Officers were called to an apartment near Veterans Memorial Park after someone notified police about hearing gunshots around 5:30 a.m. Friday. Police found two men with gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Authorities say both men were in their 20's. They have not been identified. Two weapons were recovered from the scene.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.