The Southpark Mall in Spencer, Iowa posted on Facebook Friday that a wooden lamb in the Nativity scene on display at the mall was stolen.

Officials said no questions will be asked if it is returned.

The Nativity scene is on loan to the mall from the Franker/Fonley families and it's the set from the 1960's Rossie/Royal Church.

Contact Kathy Anderson, the Southpark Mall manager with any information at (712) 262-8700.