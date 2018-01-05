AG REPORT: NE Young Farmers & ranchers Conference on Jan. 19-20

Young Nebraska farmers and ranchers will get more insight into the future of their careers later this month in Omaha.

The 2018 Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference will be held January 19-20 at the CoCo Key Water Resort in Omaha.

The conference will include tours of local agricultural businesses and break-out sessions on healthcare, federal policy, and family finances.

The conference theme is "Waves of Opportunity" and is presented by Nebraska Farm Bureau, Douglas County Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Services of America, and the Aurora Cooperative.

The conference begins Jan. 19 with tours of local agribusinesses, including stops at: Claas, Valmont, Metropolitan Utilities District, Patriarch Distillers, and the Omaha Children's Museum.

New to this year's conference is a program called "Career Conversations," a one-on-one visit with representatives from leading ag companies in Nebraska about potential career opportunities.

It is also the start of the YF&R Discussion Meet that qualifies a young farmer or rancher to represent Nebraska at the 2019 American Farm Bureau Federation Discussion Meet.

For more information and to register visit www.nefb.org/yf-rconf.