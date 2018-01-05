Frozen iguanas in Florida - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Frozen iguanas in Florida

Cold weather and iguanas don't mix.

Just ask a green iguana, the kind that are common in south Florida.

But what's not common there are temperatures below 40-degrees.

That's cold enough to render an iguana stunned and immobilized.

One woman found these two iguanas outside her home this morning and said it appeared they had both fallen out of a 30-feet tree.

She moved them both to the grass and says after a while they warmed up enough to get up and go.

Some people in south Florida may be feeling the same way during this cold spell.

