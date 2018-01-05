Warm-up on the way for the weekend

Temperatures will slowly start their climb upward as we progress into the weekend and that starts today! Highs will begin to get out of the single digits with highs creeping into the lower teens in Sioux City. Western Siouxland look to see the mid and upper teens with northeastern neighborhoods still holding onto the single digits. Clouds will be staying rather thick as well due to a boundary to our west. Southerly flow begins to ramp up Saturday and Sunday allowing temps to climb back into the 20s for the first half of the weekend with 30s and maybe even 40s possible by Sunday. A system skirts through the region come Sunday which will keep the clouds thick but precipitation looks to remain farther south of Siouxland.

High pressure build in behind it which will bring the sunshine back to start the workweek but it will be short lived. Another system looks to move toward the Plains as we step closer to mid-week which will bring some clouds right on back. The colder side of this low pressure center looks to be situated across Siouxland which will also bring back the chance of snow by Wednesday night into Thursday! Continue to stay tuned for the latest. After a little above average stretch, colder air will filter in behind this boundary with highs falling back into the teens by Thursday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer