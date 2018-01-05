Jeopardy host underwent surgery in late December - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Jeopardy host underwent surgery in late December

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Alex Trebek is taking a break from his job hosting "Jeopardy" after recent surgery for blood clots on the brain.

Trebek, who is 77, reached out to viewers with a video posted on the "Jeopardy" Facebook page.

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy host said, "Some of you may have heard by now that during the holiday break I had a slight medical problem. Subdural Hematoma, blood clots on the brain caused by a fall I endured about two months ago. Surgery was performed, after two days in the hospital I came home to start recovery, the prognosis is excellent and I expect to be back in the studio taping more Jeopardy programs very, very soon. And I want to thank all of you for your concern."

No timetable has been announced as to when Trebek will return to the show.

He's hosted "Jeopardy" since 1984. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.