Jeopardy host underwent surgery in late December

Alex Trebek is taking a break from his job hosting "Jeopardy" after recent surgery for blood clots on the brain.

Trebek, who is 77, reached out to viewers with a video posted on the "Jeopardy" Facebook page.

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy host said, "Some of you may have heard by now that during the holiday break I had a slight medical problem. Subdural Hematoma, blood clots on the brain caused by a fall I endured about two months ago. Surgery was performed, after two days in the hospital I came home to start recovery, the prognosis is excellent and I expect to be back in the studio taping more Jeopardy programs very, very soon. And I want to thank all of you for your concern."

No timetable has been announced as to when Trebek will return to the show.

He's hosted "Jeopardy" since 1984.