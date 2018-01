The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department said the outdoor ice skating rink at Leif Erikson Park, 1100 31st Street, is now open.



The Leif Erikson Park ice skating rink is a natural ice sheet available throughout the winter months (weather permitting) and is available for public use during normal park hours.



For more information call Parks and Recreation office at 712-279-6216 or 712-279-6250.