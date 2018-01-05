Local leaders lobby Siouxland lawmakers

The 2018 session of the Iowa Legislature will gavel in on Monday, and members from the House and Senate hope to see major changes.

Friday, local lawmakers sat down to hear from their community about what they want to see accomplished.

"It's really good to load your playbook before you head to Des Moines."

A topic on top of the list- tax credits.

"There's a really strong drive right now to re-work the income tax in the state of Iowa," said Senator Rick Bertrand, (R) Sioux City. "I think that's going to be the focus, I do think that we're going to get something done this year with income tax in real dollars, that real people can feel."

"Continuous improvement, and making sure that these costs fit within the remainder of our budget," said Representative Chris Hall, (D) Sioux City. "That's the obligation of the legislature, and something we should take very seriously."

The Legislative Services Agency has projected a $37-million budget shortfall remains in fiscal year 2018 for the Hawkeye state.

Making cuts throughout the state is predicted-

"We've seen drastic layoffs at virtually every state department. We have correctional officers getting stabbed because prisons are understaffed," adds Rep. Hall. "There aren't convenient places to make cuts in state government, and there aren't going to be any more convenient places that present themselves."

On Thursday, Governor Kim Reynolds said she doesn't envision any cuts to education funding, but she doesn't expect any big increases either.

Senator Rick Bertrand believes the state is only going to move forward.

"We will continue to invest 56 cents, of every dollar, that goes from taxation, goes to public K-12 education," said Sen. Bertrand. "So, we're committed to education in Iowa, we're committed in the Senate- we'll move forward with it."

Representative Chris Hall says education has experienced the brunt of financial hardship.

"I would like to see K-12 education, community colleges, and our universities made a priority as they were years ago," said Rep. Hall.

Sioux City Public School Superintendent, Dr. Paul Gausman, says he's not surprised by what he heard from lawmakers on Friday.

"We knew then, we know now, that the state's budget is coming in revenue growth," said Dr. Paul Gausman, Sioux City Public School Superintendent. "But revenue growth that is lower than some would have anticipated, or expected."

Thanks to the 2017 elections, the GOP has strong majorities in both the state House and Senate.