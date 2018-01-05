Cold tonight, but warming this weekend - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cold tonight, but warming this weekend

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Wind Chill Advisory Wind Chill Advisory
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

**Wind Chill Advisory Saturday from 3 am until 10 am for northeastern Siouxland**

We'll have to get through a cold Friday night but after that some warming will finally be coming our way.  

Early Saturday morning temperatures will be below zero in eastern Siouxland and wind chill could go colder than -20 which is the reason for a Wind Chill Advisory for northeastern Siouxland until 10 am.  

But a stronger south wind will develop during the day Saturday and bring us a little warming with highs hitting the teens for central and eastern Siouxland and get into the 20s to the west of Sioux City despite quite a few clouds.  

We'll really start to feel the better warming on Sunday with most of us getting into the 30s.  

That warmer weather is going to stick around for a few days as highs continue in the 30s all the way through Wednesday.  

Some big changes could arrive from Wednesday night into Thursday when some accumulating snow could spread into the region as much colder air will return as well.  

Highs on Thursday will only get into the teens and while we'll dry out Friday it will continue to be cold.

